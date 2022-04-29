 Contact Us
News World Journalist Vira Hyrych killed by Russian strike on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Journalist Vira Hyrych killed by Russian strike on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

A journalist was killed in Thursday's Russian attack on Ukraine's capital Kyiv, local media reported Friday. Vira Hyrych, who was working for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/R), died after a Russian missile hit her apartment last night, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

AP WORLD
Published April 29,2022
Subscribe
JOURNALIST VIRA HYRYCH KILLED BY RUSSIAN STRIKE ON UKRAINE’S CAPITAL KYIV

The US-funded broadcaster Radio Free Europe says one of its journalists was killed by a Russian missile strike on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, Thursday night.

Vira Hyrych died when the building she lived in was hit, Radio Free Europe said Friday. Her body was found Friday in the building's rubble. Hyrych had worked for the broadcaster's Ukrainian-language service since 2018, Radio Free Europe said in a statement.

Describing the attack, Russia says it "destroyed production buildings" at a defense factory in Kyiv.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Friday that Russia used "high-precision, long-range weaponry" to hit the Artem factory in the Ukrainian capital.

Konashenkov appeared to be referring to strikes on Kyiv that took place on Thursday evening, shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said cruise missiles were used in the attack and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and four hospitalized when a residential building was hit.

Konashenkov also said Russia had destroyed a missile launch site that Ukraine had used to strike the Russia-held Ukrainian city of Kherson.