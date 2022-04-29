EMBATTLED EU BORDER AGENCY CHIEFS OFFER TO RESIGN IS ACCEPTED

Fabrice Leggeri's offer to resign as head of the EU border protection agency Frontex has been accepted and will take effect immediately, the agency's management board said on Friday, following fresh accusations of rights violations and misconduct.



There has long been criticism of the agency, and of Leggeri in particular, regarding the alleged illegal pushback of migrants in the Mediterranean. The Frenchman had led Frontex since 2015.



He came under new pressure this week when an investigation into alleged incidents off the Greek islands was released by a consortium of major European media organizations.



Executive members of the Warsaw-based agency are alleged to have covered up the fact that Greek border guards took refugees back to the open sea. Such action is contrary to international law.



