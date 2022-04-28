Ukraine says 22,800 Russian troops killed in war so far

A father and his son examine destroyed Russian tanks and armoured personnel carriers (APC) in Dmytrivka village, Kyiv (AFP)

At least 22,800 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military claimed on Thursday.

The Ukrainian troops destroyed 970 Russian tanks, 2,389 armored personnel vehicles, 431 artillery systems, and 151 multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in a statement.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 187 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 71 air defense systems, 1,688 vehicles, eight ships, a light speedboat, 76 fuel vehicles, and 215 unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement added.

The Russian army lost 400 more soldiers in the last 24 hours, it added.

At least 2,787 civilians have been killed and 3,152 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

So far, 7.7 million people in Ukraine have been internally displaced, with more than 5.3 million fleeing to other countries, according to the UN refugee agency.