Some Russian forces leaving Mariupol- U.S. official

The United States has seen indications that some Russian forces are leaving the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and moving towards the northwest even as fighting for the port city continues, a senior U.S. defense official said on Thursday.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that in addition to training Ukrainian forces on the Howitzers, training was ongoing outside of Ukraine for a mobile radar system and the M113 armored personnel carrier.

"I'm not going to detail what country or where this training is happening," the official added.