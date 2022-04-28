Russian court fines Twitter for not deleting banned content

A Russian court has fined social media network Twitter 3 million roubles ($41,000) for not removing banned content from its site, Interfax news agency reported on Thursday.

The fine was imposed after Twitter failed to delete content banned in Russia including posts with instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails, Interfax said, citing the court.

Earlier, Interfax reported that Russia fined U.S. internet giant Google the same amount for refusing to remove banned content from video-sharing site YouTube.



















