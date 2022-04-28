Rights group calls for pressure to end Sudan 'abuses'

Sudanese protest against a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule, on October 25, 2021 (AFP Photo)

Human Rights Watch called Thursday on the international community to pressure Sudanese authorities to end arrests and abuse of activists opposing last year's military coup.

The northeast African country has been gripped by deepening unrest since the October 25 putsch led by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, which drew wide international condemnation.

Regular mass protests have been met by a deadly crackdown that has so far killed 94 and wounded hundreds, according to medics.

Around 1,000 people have also been arrested in the clampdown, including women and children, according to a UN estimate last month.

"Security forces have beaten and otherwise ill-treated detained protesters, including stripping child detainees naked and threatening sexual violence against women," U.S.-based HRW said in a statement.

"This organised campaign of unlawful detentions designed to stifle the resistance movement won't stop without concerted, coordinated pressure" from regional and international communities, it said.

The coup derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule set in motion after the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in 2019.

It also triggered aid cuts by Western donors pending restoration of the civilian transition.

Burhan pledged earlier this month to release political detainees to set the stage for talks among Sudanese factions.

Since Tuesday, Sudanese authorities have freed key civilian opposition figures including a former member of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council, Mohamed al-Fekki.

Others from Sudan's main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change, were also released including Babiker Faisal, Wagdi Saleh and Taha Othman.

Members of the FFC have been ousted from power since the coup.

Sudanese authorities released around 25 protesters earlier this month, but lawyers said others still remain in custody.













