Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks Saudi cash and oil to stabilize economy
Published April 28,2022
Pakistan's new leader will seek more than $7 billion in favours from long-time ally Saudi Arabia, as it seeks to stabilize an economy facing challenges from widening current and fiscal account deficits.
Shehbaz Sharif began his visit to the Islamic kingdom on Thursday, after being elected as prime minister following the removal of his predecessor, Imran Khan, in a no-confidence vote this month.
Sharif inherited a daunting challenge to bridge a more than $12 billion current account deficit during the first nine months of the ongoing financial year, which ends June 30.
The fiscal deficit has also risen to more than 5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), or about $17 billion, the central bank's data shows.
Islamabad will ask Riyadh to roll over a $4 billion bilateral loan Pakistan is scheduled to pay by year's end, by a year, an official told dpa, seeking anonymity.
Pakistan will also seek to enhance from $3 billion to $5 billion the amount Saudi Arabia had parked in the country's central bank to help maintain depleting reserves.
Sharif will ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to double a $1.2-billion-a-year oil facility on deferred payments that was announced by the kingdom last year.
"We are hopeful these favours will help us move out of the danger of default on our international commitments," the official said.
The visit comes as Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are starting technical level talks to enhance a bailout package from the country from $6 billion to $8 billion.