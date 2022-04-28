New Pakistani leader seeks Saudi cash and oil to stabilize economy

Pakistan's new leader Shehbaz Sharif began a visit to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, after being elected as prime minister following the removal of his predecessor, Imran Khan, in a no-confidence vote this month.



Sharif will seek more than $7 billion in favours from the long-time Muslim ally, as Pakistan seeks to stabilize an economy facing challenges from widening account deficits.



Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA reported that Sharif arrived Thursday in the Saudi holy city of Medina to offer prayers at the mosque of Islam's Prophet Mohammed.



Prior to his departure to oil-wealthy Saudi Arabia, the premier tweeted that his visit was "to renew and reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood and friendship.



"I will have wide-ranging discussions with Saudi leadership," he added, calling Saudi Arabia "one of our greatest friends."



Sharif inherited a daunting challenge to bridge a more than than $12 billion current account deficit during the first nine months of the ongoing financial year, which ends June 30.



The fiscal deficit has also risen to more than 5% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP), or about $17 billion, the central bank's data shows.



Islamabad will ask Riyadh to roll over a $4 billion bilateral loan Pakistan is scheduled to pay by year's end, by a year, an official told dpa, seeking anonymity.



Pakistan will also seek to enhance from $3 billion to $5 billion the amount Saudi Arabia had parked in the country's central bank to help maintain depleting reserves.



Sharif will ask Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to double a $1.2-billion-a-year oil facility on deferred payments that was announced by the kingdom last year.



"We are hopeful these favours will help us move out of the danger of default on our international commitments," the official said.



The visit comes as Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are starting technical level talks to enhance a bailout package from the country from $6 billion to $8 billion.



