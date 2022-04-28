Guterres, Zelensky discuss humanitarian escape route for Mariupol

UN Secretary General António Guterres and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed efforts to set up humanitarian escape corridors from Mariupol, which has been extensively damaged after weeks of fighting.



"Mariupol is a crisis within a crisis, thousands of civilians need life-saving assistance," Guterres said at a press conference after the meeting in Kiev on Thursday. They need an escape route to escape the "apocalypse," he said.



Guterres told Zelensky that when he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday he had received a commitment in principle that the United Nations would be involved in building such an escape corridor together with the Red Cross. Consultations are now under way to set up the escape routes.



Zelensky was optimistic after speaking with Guterres. He said he now believes the siege of the Azovstal steel plant can be ended and a successful outcome achieved in Mariupol, he said, according to Unian news agency.