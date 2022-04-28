German parliament signs off on heavy weapons deliveries to Ukraine

Germany's parliament on Thursday voted by a large majority in favour of the delivery of heavy weapons to Ukraine.



Lawmakers in the Bundestag called on the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz to continue and expand the delivery of equipment required by the Ukrainian military.



"The most important and effective means to stop the Russian invasion is to intensify and speed up the delivery of effective weapons and complex systems including heavy arms," the motion said.



It was supported by all three parties in the centre-left coalition, as well as the conservative CDU-CSU opposition bloc.



Scholz welcomed the lawmakers' decision, saying it showed "that in such a challenging time, you can pursue a political strategy that many then also want to support."



Scholz has come under sharp criticism in recent weeks about his hesitation to send heavier weapons to Ukraine.



Friedrich Merz, the leader of the conservative CDU-CSU bloc, accused Scholz of "dithering" on the issue and said the biggest problem for the chancellor "was and is to this day the criticism from within his own ranks."



Russia has repeatedly said that its military has targeted foreign weapons deliveries that are sent to Ukrainian forces, and warned the West against such deliveries.



Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev slammed the parliament's decision, saying that it hearkened back to the days of Nazi Germany.



"This is sad for the parliament," he said, without giving further details.



