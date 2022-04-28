EU: €3.5 billion disbursed to members to support Ukraine refugees

A total of €3.5 billion ($3.7 billion) has been disbursed to EU member states to support refugees from Ukraine, the European Commission said on Thursday.



The money is intended to help provide those in need with food, shelter, health care and education, Commissioner Nicolas Schmit said in Brussels.



Poland, which has taken in the most arrivals from Ukraine, received the most money of any member: €560 million.



The other countries neighbouring Ukraine, Romania and Hungary, received €450 million and just under €300 million respectively.



Germany was given €75 million. The rest of the money was distributed among the other 23 EU countries.



