Ethiopian Islamic body calls for probe into deadly attacks against Muslims

An Ethiopian Islamic council Thursday urged the government to probe a recent attack against Muslims in the northern city of Gondar in the Amhara regional state, and immediately bring perpetrators to the court of law.

A number of people were reportedly killed in the deadly attack against Muslims in the medieval city of Gondar two days ago, sending shockwaves across the Horn of Africa nation.

According to reports coming from the city, a scuffle over a right of way to a cemetery snowballed into a deadly battle in which dozens of Muslims were killed and their property was damaged.

However, the government is yet to confirm the number of people killed in the attack and the extent of property damage.

The Ethiopian Islamic Affairs Supreme Council (EIASC) president called for an early investigation into the horrific attacks during a press conference on Thursday, as Muslims and Christians alike flocked to social media to demand justice for the innocent victims.

"There are people who clandestinely instigate brothers to kill each other while openly preaching peace," EIASC President Hajji Mufti Omer Idriss said.

"No religion preaches killing and it is now incumbent on religious scholars to preach unity," he added.

Ethiopia is a multi-religious nation of 110 million people, with Muslims estimated to constitute 35% of the population.

Ethiopia prides itself in granting a safe haven for the Companions of the Prophet Muhammad during the 7th Century and ever since religion in the Ethiopian society cuts across ethnic divides.

Over the past few decades, though, there have been a number of religiously motivated attacks across the country, threatening religious co-existence.

Hajji Mufti Idriss also called on both Muslims and Christians to join hands to expose the criminals.