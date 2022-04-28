Erdoğan says Turkey and Saudi Arabia will start ‘new era’

 Contact Us
Speaking to reporters ahead of a 2-day visit to Riyadh, Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his speech on Thursday that Turkey and Saudi Arabia would start a ‘new era.’

Published April 28,2022
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday his visit to Saudi Arabia was an example of a common will to start a new period in relations between Turkey and Saudi Arabia and he hoped to improve ties on a basis of mutual respect and trust.

Speaking to reporters before his departure from Turkey, Erdoğan said he believed increasing cooperation on health, energy, food security, defence industry and finance would be mutually beneficial. He will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during the visit, he said.