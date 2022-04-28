Erdoğan, Putin hold phone call to discuss swap of Russian and U.S. prisoners in Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the swap of Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko and U.S. ex-Marine Trevor Reed in Ankara during a phone call on Thursday, the Turkish presidency said.

Russia and the United States carried out the swap in Ankara on Wednesday amid the tensest bilateral relations in decades over the war in Ukraine.

In the call, Putin thanked Turkey 's MIT intelligence agency for its cooperation and supervision of the swap, the presidency said in a statement, adding Erdoğan told his Russian counterpart the swap was an indication of the value Turkey placed on peace, and its mediation efforts between Moscow and Kyiv.

ERDOĞAN TELLS PUTIN 'READY TO TAKE INITIATIVE ON UKRAINE

Erdoğan told Putin that Ankara was ready to do more to end the war in Ukraine.

"President Erdoğan said that coordination and close dialogue between intelligence units should be continued," the presidential sources said in a statement.

Ankara was now "ready to take the initiative to end the war between Russia and Ukraine and to mediate a path to peace".

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Wednesday said Washington was "grateful to Turkey for its role in making (Trevor's) safe return possible".

Erdoğan has been leveraging NATO member Turkey's good relations with both Kyiv and Moscow to try and end the two-month war.

Turkey hosted a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Istanbul and another between Lavrov and Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Antalya last month.

Erdoğan is now trying to arrange an Istanbul summit between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky .

He told Putin on Thursday that Turkey wanted "to establish a lasting peace in the region as soon as possible by increasing the momentum gained in the Istanbul talks," his office said.







