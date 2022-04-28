Arms deliveries to Ukraine pose threat for European security: Russia

Russia warned on Thursday that arms deliveries to Ukraine and other countries pose a threat to Europe's security itself.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said such actions provoke instability on the continent.

He was commenting on the statement by British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who spoke in favor of further arms deliveries to Ukraine and the countries in the Western Balkans, Moldova and Georgia.

"The tendency itself to pump up weapons, including heavy weapons, to Ukraine and other countries is those actions that threaten the security of the continent, provoke instability," Peskov said.

At least 2,829 civilians have been killed and 3,180 others injured in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to UN estimates. The true toll is believed to be much higher.

So far, 7.7 million people in Ukraine have been internally displaced, with more than 5.3 million fleeing to other countries, according to the UN refugee agency.