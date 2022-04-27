ZELENSKY SAYS RUSSIAS GOALS GO WAY BEYOND UKRAINE

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Russia's goals go way beyond its current war on Ukraine.



"The ultimate goal of Russia's leadership is not just to seize the territory of Ukraine, but to dismember the entire centre and east of Europe and deliver a global blow to democracy," Zelensky said in his nightly video message, which was published on Telegram late Tuesday.



A "global strike against democracy" is also one of Moscow's goals, Zelensky charged.



In the "free world," practically everyone had understood that the invasion of Ukraine is only the beginning, the president added.



The continued attacks on Ukraine, for example in the Odessa region in the south of the country or in the Donbass in the east, would only bring Russia "new losses," Zelensky predicted.



These would result in a new EU sanctions package or more trade restrictions.



The majority of Russians would have to pay the Moscow government's aggressive policies with poverty, Zelensky asserted.