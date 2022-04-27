Ukrainian President Zelensky invited to G20 summit in Indonesia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he has been invited to the meeting of the group of 20 leading industrialized nations (G20) in Bali in the autumn.



"I am grateful for the invitation to attend the G20 summit," Zelensky wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday. According to the account, the invitation was extended by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a telephone conversation.



Indonesia is hosting the G20 summit this year. The meeting is scheduled for November 15-16 on the island of Bali.



The invitation is pointed because Russia, which invaded Ukraine on February 24 to international condemnation, is a member of the G20. Russian President Vladimir Putin "intends to come to the G20 meeting," Russian Ambassador to Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobyova said at the end of March.



The Kremlin, however, later said it was too early to talk about it. It had not been decided.



Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov attended a meeting of G20 finance ministers this month despite protests. While Western industrialized countries want to expel Russia from the G20 because of the invasion of Ukraine, Brazil and China have opposed the move.



