Turkish president, UN secretary-general discuss Ukraine conflict

Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine was on the agenda in a phone call on Wednesday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

During the conversation, Guterres briefed Erdoğan about his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, according to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate.

The development comes two days after Guterres met Erdoğan in Ankara, and both reaffirmed their common objective to end the war that began on Feb. 24.

After the meeting, the UN chief headed to the Russian capital, which will be followed by talks in Kyiv on Thursday.

NATO member Turkey, which has friendly ties with both sides, is actively involved in diplomatic efforts for a cease-fire between Ukraine and Russia. It hosted delegation level talks in Istanbul last month, and has reiterated the proposal for a leaders' summit.

Turkish officials have also been engaging with their counterparts on the issue of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine.