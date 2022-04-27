News World Mysterious bomb threats shut down dozens of schools in Montenegro

Dozens of schools in Montenegro were emailed bomb threats on Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education confirmed on national television channel RTCG.



Police cleared and searched the buildings of the 41 affected schools, in which all classes were cancelled for the day.



The origin of the threats remains unclear for now, as well as any potential links to the current political developments.



On Thursday, the Montenegrin parliament will meet in the capital of Podgorica to form a new, pro-Western government. This step has been heavily criticized by the pro-Serbian parties that had been part of the last government, which lost a confidence vote this year.



























