Myanmar’s ex-leader Suu Kyi sentenced to 5 years in prison

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi participates in the ASEAN-Japan summit in Nonthaburi, Thailand on Nov. 4, 2019 (AP File Photo)

A junta court in Myanmar on Wednesday sentenced Aung San Suu Kyi, the country's incarcerated former leader, to five years in prison over alleged corruption.

Suu Kyi, 76, was found guilty of receiving bribes of cash and gold from Yangon's former Chief Minister Phyo Min Thein, Myanmar Now news website reported.

Thein claimed he gave Suu Kyi $600,000 in cash and 11.4 kilograms of gold "in exchange for favors for his businesses." Suu Kyi has described the charges as "absurd."

Since last December, the Nobel laureate has been sentenced six times for at least 11 years in jail in multiple cases.

The ruling for 11 other charges is pending.

Suu Kyi's lawyers are considering to challenge the verdict at a higher court.

Suu Kyi's government was deposed in a military coup last year after it made strides in November 2020's nationwide elections.

The coup was met by mass civil unrest as people protested Suu Kyi's ouster and the restoration of military rule. The junta cracked down violently on protests as the UN repeatedly warned the country has descended into civil war.

The junta forces have since killed more than 1,500 people in a crackdown on dissent, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a local monitoring group.