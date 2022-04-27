Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes Kythira island in Greece

A strong earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale jolted Kythira island in Greece early Wednesday, according to an announcement by the Geodynamics Institute of the Athens National Observatory.

The epicenter of the quake was 41 kilometers off the island's northwestern coast and 249 km southwest of Athens, and at a depth of 60 kilometers, the observatory said.

There were no reports of serious damage or injuries.

Greece is located in one of the world's most seismically active zones, and earthquakes are common.