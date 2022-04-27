22,400 Russian troops killed in war so far: Ukraine

A Russian tank destroyed in recent fighting is seen on a road to Kyiv, Ukraine (AP)

At least 22,400 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military claimed on Wednesday.

In addition, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 939 Russian tanks, 2,342 armored personnel vehicles, 421 artillery systems and 149 multiple launch rocket systems, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in a statement.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 185 aircraft, 155 helicopters, 71 air defense systems, 1,666 vehicles, eight ships and light speedboats, 76 fuel vehicles, as well as 207 unmanned aerial vehicles, the statement added.

Ukraine also announced that the Russian army lost 300 more soldiers in the last 24 hours.

At least 2,729 civilians have been killed and 3,111 others injured in Ukraine since the war started over two months ago, according to UN estimates. The actual toll is feared to be much higher.





