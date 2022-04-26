US Vice President Harris tests positive for COVID-19

US Vice President Kamala Harris has tested positive for COVID-19, her office announced on Tuesday.

Harris "will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," spokeswoman Kirsten Allen said in a statement.

"She will follow CDC guidelines and the advice of her physicians. The Vice President will return to the White House when she tests negative," added Allen.

Harris has not been in close contact with US President Joe Biden or first lady Jill Biden "due to their respective recent travel schedules," Harris' office said.