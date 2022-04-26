UN chief urges Russia to reach ceasefire agreement with Ukraine

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in Moscow on Tuesday that conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine should be created as soon as possible.

"We are extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution", Guterres said at a meeting with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The head of the UN then added that he is also interested in "everything that can be done to minimize the impact in different parts of the world."

Guterres added that there are a number of other points on the agenda that he would like to discuss "in-depth with the Russian Federation."

He was later due to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Guterres was making his first visit to Moscow since Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24 and was due to meet President Vladimir Putin after Lavrov.

"I know that we have... different interpretations about what's happening in Ukraine," he said.

"That does not limit the possibility to have a very serious dialogue on how best we can work to minimise the suffering of people."

For his part, Lavrov said he appreciates the UN chief's desire to have another round of talks "at this hard time" in order to be able "to consider properly and in-depth how to develop the UN and the true multilateralism principles."

"I must say these principles of multilateralism for a number of years have been flaunted by the West that took the tactics of instilling in the world arena the unilateral order," he said.

True multilateralism must be based on the UN Charter, which enshrines the principle of sovereign equality of states, Lavrov said.

"We will discuss all other issues that you consider important and then you'll have a meeting with the president of the Russian Federation, which shows the importance that we attach to our contacts with the UN," the minister said.

Guterres was to travel on from Moscow to Kyiv, where President Volodymyr Zelensky has criticised his decision to go to Russia before Ukraine as "simply wrong".

Guterres has accused Russia of violating the UN charter by sending troops into Ukraine and has repeatedly demanded a ceasefire.