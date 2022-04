Ukraine on Tuesday accused Russia of trying to create unrest in a Moscow-backed separatist region of ex-Soviet Moldova where recent blasts have raised fears of a spillover of the Ukraine conflict.

"Russia wants to destabilise the Transnistrian region and hints Moldova should wait for 'guests,'" Mykhaylo Podolyak, a Ukraine presidential aide wrote on Twitter, saying his country would work towards ensuring the "strategic security of the region."