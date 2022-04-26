Ukraine PM says $5 billion a month needed to meet social obligations

Ukraine requires $5 billion a month from international partners to meet the social and humanitarian needs of the war-stricken population, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set up a special account through which Kiev's partners will provide the financial aid, he said.



The Finance Ministry and President Volodymyr Zelensky had previously said more than $6.9 billion was needed per month to cover the social expenditures.



Prior to the Russian invasion, the Ukrainian budget for 2022 provided for such monthly expenditures at around $4 billion.



