Turkish agency distributes Ramadan aid to people living in floating river village in Philippines

A Turkish humanitarian agency has distributed food packages and Ramadan aid to people living in a floating village on the river in the Philippines' self-governing Muslim-majority Bangsamoro region.

In a statement, Hak Humanitarian Relief Association said they deliver humanitarian aid to those in need living in the floating village on Matampay River in Cotabato City and also held iftar, fast-breaking, programs for Muslims living in the surrounding areas.

We delivered zakat (obligatory alms-giving in Islam), Fitr and handouts of philanthropists through canoe and shared the joy of the people in the region, Foreign Relations Officer Imdat Avli said in the statement.

"Ramadan brought us closer on a canoe from thousands of kilometers away. On the way back, the children waved goodbye. They conveyed their love and greetings to Turkiye. We also thank the Turkish people for their support," Avli added.

Muslims in the Bangsamoro region, who did not want to move away from their lands, decided to live in barracks on the river after their lands were forcibly taken away, and they were forbidden to set foot on the land during the World War II, the statement noted.

About 20,000 people live on the Matampay River, which runs through the city of Cotabato. People with limited means meet all their water needs from the river, except for drinking water, in houses made of tin and wood.