Several dead in kindergarten shooting in Russia: reports

An armed man opened fire in a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region, leaving at least four people dead, regional authorities told the Interfax news agency on Tuesday.

"We confirm the shooting and that there are four bodies," a representative of regional authorities said, while a source in law enforcement told news agency TASS that two children were killed in the attack.

The region's governor said in a separate statement that an armed man opened fire at a kindergarten in Russia's central Ulyanovsk region on Tuesday, killing two children and a teacher.

Another teacher was wounded and is receiving medical help, governor Alexei Russkikh said. The gunman later committed suicide, Interfax news agency reported, citing a source.

"I express my deep condolences to the families and friends of the victims. This is an irreplaceable loss for all of us", Russkikh said in a statement.

Investigators have opened a criminal case over the incident, Russia's Investigative Committee said.