RUSSIAS PUTIN, TURKEYS ERDOĞAN DISCUSSED UKRAINE IN PHONE CALL -KREMLIN

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed Ukraine in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, without giving further details.

Two leaders discussed the recent developments in the call, while Erdoğan repeated his call for a leaders' meeting between Ukraine and Russia, a statement released by the Turkish Presidency said. On Sunday, Erdoğan also spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He also told Putin that positive momentum achieved in Istanbul talks needs to be maintained, it added.

"President Erdoğan, who stated the importance of achieving a ceasefire, working humanitarian corridors effectively, and carrying out evacuations in a safe way, noted that Turkey would continue doing its utmost to halt this course of events damaging everyone and ensure lasting peace," the Turkish presidency said.

NATO member Turkey shares a border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good ties with both, and has been working as a mediator. It has hosted two separate talks between Ukraine and Russia and has been pushing to host a leaders' meeting.