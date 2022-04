Russia is expelling three Swedish diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to the expulsion of three of its diplomatic staff by Stockholm, the Russian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

In a separate statement, Sweden's Foreign Minister Ann Linde said in a post on Twitter on Tuesday that Russia has decided to expel four Swedish diplomats,

"The Russian action is unmotivated and disproportionate," Linde said. "Sweden will respond in a suitable manner to Russia's unjustified action."