News World Restrictions for travellers to Germany to remain until end of May

DPA WORLD Published April 26,2022

File photo of flight passengers walking through Frankfurt airport March 7, 2014 (REUTERS)

Coronavirus containment restrictions for people entering Germany will remain in place until the end of May, a Health Ministry spokesperson said on Monday.



The current entry regime, which had been due to expire on Thursday, includes a requirement that everyone aged 12 and up has to present a vaccination certificate or a negative coronavirus test upon entry.



It also requires people entering from high-risk regions to undergo quarantine. The Robert Koch Institute for disease control currently does not deem any country as high risk, however.



The spokesperson said that the regime will be reviewed again in the near future.






















