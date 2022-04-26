Ousted Pakistani prime minister begins campaign for early elections

Thousands of workers from the party of former Pakistani premier Imran Khan protested across the country on Tuesday, as the party begins pushing authorities to call early elections.



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and leaders demonstrated in front of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) offices in all four provinces.



Special security arrangements were made in the capital, where roads leading to the ECP were sealed and heavy contingents of riot police were deployed to deal with protesters.



PTI workers chanted slogans against the poll body and demanded the resignation of the chief election commissioner, alleging he is "biased."



The protests take place at a time when the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is trying to tackle the political, economic and constitutional crises the country is facing after Khan was removed from office on April 9.



But Khan, who had lost the support of allies and some party members who defected to the opposition, refuses to accept anything less than fresh general elections.



Minutes ahead of the crucial vote, more than 120 lawmakers from Khan's party announced their resignation from the National Assembly and demanded early elections.



The resignations have not been accepted by the assembly speaker yet.



Khan has asked workers to be prepared for a sit-in that may continue until their demands are met.



The ousted prime minister claimed that Washington had supported the opposition in his removal, a charge the military has refuted.