Finland, Sweden could decide together on NATO, says Finnish foreign minister

Finland and Sweden might decide together whether or not they will join NATO, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Tuesday.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a "special operation", has forced Sweden and Finland to examine whether their longstanding military neutrality is still the best means of ensuring national security.

Stockholm is conducting a review of security policy, which includes a view on possible NATO membership, with the results due by mid-May. Finland has said it is planning to decide on whether to apply to join the alliance "within weeks".