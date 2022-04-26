Suicide blast in southern Pakistan kills 3 Chinese, their driver

An explosion ripped through a van inside a university campus in southern Pakistan on Tuesday, killing three Chinese nationals and their Pakistani driver, officials said. A separatist militant group claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.

The "Baloch Liberation Army accepts responsibility of today's self-sacrificing attack on Chinese in Karachi," the group's spokesman Jeeyand Baloch said in a statement published in English to Telegram, adding it was the first BLA mission carried out by a female militant.

The three dead Chinese included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers. The fourth fatality was the Pakistani driver of the van, the officials said.

Abdul, Khaliq, a police official, said an investigation was underway. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.

The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a militant group in nearby Baluchistan province, has targeted Chinese nationals in attacks in the past.