Donor community, not NATO, supplying arms to Ukraine - UK armed forces minister

"The donor effort is something that has been brought together by countries that are yes, many of them are from NATO, but others are from beyond ... it is not NATO that is doing the military aid," British armed forces minister James Heappey said.

Published April 26,2022
The wider international community, not NATO, is providing military support to Ukraine, British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Tuesday.

His comments came after Russia's foreign minister said the Western alliance was engaged in a proxy war with Russia.

"The donor community is not NATO," Heappey told Sky News when asked about Sergei Lavrov's comments.

"The donor effort is something that has been brought together by countries that are yes, many of them are from NATO, but others are from beyond ... it is not NATO that is doing the military aid."