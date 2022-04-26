Civilians shelled in Donetsk, Luhansk

Four people died and nine more were wounded on Monday in the Russian shelling of the Donetsk region, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said Tuesday.

Two of the victims were children: a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, Kyrylenko said in the messaging app Telegram.

Governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said the Russians have shelled civilians 17 times over the past 24 hours, with the cities of Popasna, Lysychansk and Girske suffering the most.

"Popasna withstood four powerful artillery attacks, and Lysychansk withstood two. There is damage to two houses in Lysychansk, two in Popasna, at least one in Girske. We are checking the information about the victims," Haidai said Tuesday on Telegram.

Rocket strikes were also reported in the Zaporizhzhia region Tuesday morning by local officials.