UN count of civilians killed in Russia-Ukraine war climbs to 2,665

At least 2,665 civilians have been killed and 3,053 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched its war there, the UN human rights office said on Monday.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that as of Feb. 24, when the "special military operation" began, the death toll also includes 161 children.

Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems and missile and airstrikes.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed," the UN added.

Meanwhile, the International Red Cross said it "deeply alarmed" by the situation in Mariupol, the port city Russia claims it has captured.

The humanitarian organization based in Geneva said as a "neutral and impartial intermediary" it is ready to help the process of an evacuation from the besieged city.

"Immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access is urgently required to allow for the voluntary safe passage of thousands of civilians and hundreds of wounded out of the city, including from the Azovstal plant area," said the ICRC, referring to a steel factory where hundreds of civilians have taken refuge.