Ukraine counts more than 3,800 civilians dead so far in invasion

The civilian death toll amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine stands at 3,818 according to Ukrainian district attorney Iryna Venediktova, in comments reported by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency.



The number of wounded stands at more than 4,000.



But she noted that the statistics are incomplete, as authorities are unable to investigate in many parts of the country due to the ongoing invasion.



Venediktova says she puts the number of dead children so far at 215, while the number of wounded children is 391.