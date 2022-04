Russia has declared 40 German diplomats "personae non gratae," the the Foreign Ministry in Moscow announced on Monday, thereby ordering their expulsion.



A letter of protest at Berlin's unfriendly policy and against the expulsion of 40 Russian diplomats at the beginning of April was handed over to the German ambassador in Moscow on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.



According to dpa, the number corresponds to about one third of the German diplomatic corps in Russia.