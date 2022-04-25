Kyiv reports fending off Russian advances after secretive US meeting

A series of Russian offensives have been blocked in eastern Ukraine, according to reports out of Kyiv early on Monday.



The news comes after a night of secretive meetings between Ukrainian officials and visiting US envoys. Few details emerged, though it is believed that they were talking about further military aid to Ukraine, now in its third month of fending off a Russian invasion.



According to Ukrainian officials, the overnight attacks were an attempt to make headway towards Kramatorsk, an eastern city of about 150,000. That meant attacks also affecting places like Izium, Barvinkove and Komyshuvakha, the country's general staff reported on Monday.



In other parts of Donetsk and the southern theatre, Russian attacks were limited to artillery fire on Ukrainian positions, including on the besieged city of Mariupol. There was also an attempt to storm the town of Popasna.



Ukrainian forces reported that the Russians lost 13 tanks and other military items.



The reports are impossible to confirm independently.



US media reported after the late-night visit on Sunday by US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that more high-level diplomatic visits are expected this week. More offers of military aid are apparently expected.



The two men met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as other high-ranking Cabinet officials. Most details about the visit - even its planning - were kept under tight wraps by the White House.