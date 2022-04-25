Five railway stations come under fire in Ukraine, casualties reported - state rail company

Five railway stations came under fire in western and central Ukraine on Monday, causing an unspecified number of casualties, Ukrainian television quoted state-run Ukrainian Railways as saying.

Oleksander Kamyshin, the company's chief, said the attacks took place in the space of an hour and details were being checked.

"Russian forces are systematically destroying the infrastructure of our railyways," he wrote on his Telegram channel.



He said trains are being forced to alter routes and schedules for security reasons. There were no reports of injuries.



Reports of missile attacks also emerged from Lviv in the west and Vinnytsia, south-west of Ukraine.