Donald Trump not to return to Twitter if account reinstated

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth. I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Donald Trump told Fox News on Monday.

Published April 25,2022
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he will not return to social media platform Twitter even if his account is reinstated following the platform's purchase by billionaire Elon Musk.

Trump told Fox News that he will formally join his own Truth Social startup over the next seven days, as planned.

"I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," Trump told Fox News. "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he'll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth," Trump said.