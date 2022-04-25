At least 215 children killed so far in Russian attacks: Ukraine

A Ukrainian child smiles at a shelter for refugee mothers and children, fleeing Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the town of Novomoskovsk, Dnipro region, Ukraine (REUTERS)

At least 215 children have been killed and 391 others injured in Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine, authorities said on Monday.

Some 1,500 educational institutions have been damaged in Russian attacks, including 102 which were completely destroyed, according to the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office.

In a separate update, the Ukrainian military claimed the number of Russian soldiers killed during the war has risen to at least 21,900.

Ukrainian troops have destroyed 884 Russian tanks, 2,258 armored personnel vehicles, 411 artillery systems, 149 multiple launch rocket systems and eight boats, read a military statement.

Ukrainian forces have also downed 181 aircraft,154 helicopters and 201 UAVs, it added.