Another victim of Japan tour boat accident pulled from icy waters

Rescue crews have pulled another victim of the tour boat accident in northern Japan out of icy coastal waters, national broadcaster NHK reported Monday.



The child was one of two missing after a tour boat with 26 people on board capsized on Saturday.



The child was unconscious and was taken to a hospital, NHK reported.



A total of 15 passengers remain unaccounted for. Efforts continue to find the remaining passengers as well as the vessel, the KAZU 1.



The accident happened while the boat was in waters off Kashuni Falls, a popular scenic site near the tip of the peninsula, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported.



On Saturday, after getting caught in high waves, the crew of the KAZU I issued a distress signal to the coastguard, reporting that water was entering the ship.



Contact with the boat was lost a few hours later, and the coastguard launched a search operation involving a helicopter and several boats.



Twenty-two adult passengers and two children were aboard along with two crew, the 54-year-old captain and a second employee.



Water temperatures in the area have been about 3 degrees Celsius, with high waves and strong winds reported on Saturday.



The passengers aged between around 10 and 89 years old were from different regions in Japan, including Hokkaido, Fukushima, Tokyo and Fukuoka in the south of the country.