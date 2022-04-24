 Contact Us
News World OSCE concerned about detention of several Ukrainian members

OSCE concerned about detention of several Ukrainian members

AP WORLD
Published April 24,2022
Subscribe
OSCE CONCERNED ABOUT DETENTION OF SEVERAL UKRAINIAN MEMBERS

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe says it is extremely concerned about the detention of several Ukrainian members of its monitoring mission in the east of the country.

The Vienna-based body said in a brief statement Sunday that it is "using all available channels to facilitate their release." A spokesperson declined to specify how many national mission members were detained, when or by whom.

Several OSCE observers have been killed or injured since the body's 57 participating states established a mission to monitor the conflict in eastern Ukraine eight years ago. Russia recently vetoed an extension of the mission.