ZELENSKY: UKRAINE NOT READY TO TRY BREAK RUSSIAS SIEGE OF MARIUPOL

Zelensky: Ukraine not ready to try break Russia's siege of Mariupol

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukraine 's army was not ready to try to break through Russia 's siege of Mariupol by force, but that Kyiv had every right to try and do so.

He told a news conference in Kyiv that it was vital that he would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for talks if Ukraine planned to resolve the war through diplomacy.

ANTONY BLINKEN TO VISIT KYIV

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kyiv Sunday, the day the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a statement.

"Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the Defense Secretary (Lloyd Austin) and Antony Blinken," he told reporters Saturday.

It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 invasion.







