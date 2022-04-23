UN: Ukraine war has made things harder for refugees everywhere

The war in Ukraine has made the situation for refugees around the world much more difficult, a representative of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said.



"The conflict has further worsened the situation of many of the approximately 84 million displaced people on earth, as food has already become scarcer and significantly more expensive worldwide," the acting UNHCR office director in Germany, Roland Bank, said in remarks published by the Funke media group on Friday.



Millions of people had already lost their incomes due to the pandemic and resulting economic repercussions and barely had the necessities needed to live, Bank added.



Food prices had risen everywhere, sometimes drastically, Bank said, while rising fuel prices also posed new challenges for humanitarian groups and for the work of the UNHCR.



As of Friday, the UNHCR's tally of the number of people who have fled Ukraine stood at 5.08 million. At 2.8 million, Poland has received more refugees than any of Ukraine's other neighbours, followed by Romania, Russia, Hungary and Moldova.



However, in recent weeks, Poland's border guards have witnessed more people heading into Ukraine than leaving it. On Thursday, 23,600 people left Poland for Ukraine, the border agency announced on Friday. By contrast, 19,300 people entered Poland from Ukraine on the same day, 11% fewer than on Wednesday.



According to the Polish authorities, most of the returnees were Ukrainian citizens travelling to areas of Ukraine that had been recaptured from Russia.



There is no official information on how many refugees have stayed in Poland and how many have travelled on to third countries. Germany, for instance, has now taken in nearly 370,000 Ukrainian refugees since the conflict began, officials said.



Another UN agency, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), puts the number of internally displaced Ukrainians at over 7.7 million, or 17% of the country's population.



According to Ukrainian data, almost three-quarters of the population have now left the Ukrainian-controlled part of the embattled Donetsk region in the east of the country.



The information was provided by the governor of the Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Ukrainian Unity TV, the online newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda reported on Friday.



According to the report, there are still around 430,000 people living in the area. However, before the Russian invasion began on February 24, there were more than 1.6 million people living there.



The European Commission announced plans on Friday to allot more cash from the EU's 2022 budget to supporting EU member states that have taken in particularly large numbers of people "fleeing Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion," EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said.



The EU executive announced payments worth €176 million ($190 million) from the 2022 EU budget, along with commitments for future funding totalling nearly €100 million. In total, the extra finance amounts to around €400 million.



The European Parliament and the 27 EU member states must approve the budget changes before the extra money can be made available.



