UKRAINES NEGOTIATIONS WITH SECURITY GUARANTOR COUNTRIES TO BE COMPLETED IN 1 WEEK

Ukraine's negotiations with partner countries on security guarantees will be completed within one week, a senior Ukrainian official said Friday.

Mykhailo Podolyak, the top negotiator and adviser to Ukraine's president, said consultations at the level of political advisers continue with potential guarantor countries.

"Of course, there will be different guarantees. The procurement of weapons, the closure of the airspace, military consultations, and funds for the purchase of additional weapons are important for us. I think the talks on these issues can be completed in a week at the most," said Podolyak.

Ukrainian authorities said earlier that the US, UK, Turkiye, Poland, Germany, France and Israel were ready to become guarantors of Ukraine's security.