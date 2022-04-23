Three Pakistani troops killed in cross-border attack from Afghanistan

At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed by terrorists who launched a cross-border attack from Afghanistan, the Pakistani military said on Saturday.



The militants opened fire on the troops in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the military's media wing ISPR said in a statement.



During an exchange of fire three soldiers were killed, the ISPR said.



"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities, in future," the statement said.



The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), have stepped up their violent campaign in recent months.



The TTP are based along the Afghan–Pakistani border and follow the same hardline view as their Afghan counterparts that swept to power last year, but they have a different organizational setup.



The government of former prime minister Imran Khan reached a ceasefire with the TTP last November. The TTP ended the ceasefire after a month, however, accusing the government of breaching its terms.



Around 80,000 Pakistani civilians and security forces have been killed in suicide bombings and other Taliban attacks in almost two decades of violence.