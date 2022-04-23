Shooting leaves 3 injured in US capital, say police

Police in the nation's capital are responding on Friday after three people were shot in northwest Washington, D.C.

Police said the victims include two adult men and one girl. Residents in Van Ness and neighboring Cleveland Park are being asked to shelter in place, D.C.'s police department said on Twitter.

Officers are on the scene, and local news footage showed at least one police officer equipped in tactical gear with a rifle drawn. Dozens of other officers were seen rushing in to a building. Details on the ongoing operation were not immediately clear.

Residents reported hearing several rounds of gun fire earlier in the day, according to NBC News's local affiliate.